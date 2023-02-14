Worthing stabbing: two arrested as teen left with 'potentially life-threatening injuries'

A teenager has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following an incident in Worthing town centre last night.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Liverpool Road in Worthing shortly after 5.30pm on Monday, February 13, to reports of a teenager having been stabbed.

“The victim, a 16-year-old boy, has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

“A 17-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm and remain in custody at this time.”

Chief Superintendent Jo Banks said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and the public will see a significant police presence around the town centre as we establish the full circumstances.

“We are exploring a number of lines of enquiry to identify those responsible and bring them into custody. I would ask anybody who witnessed anything that could help with the investigation to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Central.”

Pictures from last night showed the Montague Centre taped off and forensic officers working inside and nearby, with one pictured holding a large knife. The entrance to the Montague Centre’s car park, in Liverpool Road, was also taped off.

