Photos taken on Wednesday morning (May 14) showed multiple police vehicles and ambulances in Broadwater Street West.

Sussex Police has now issued a statement, confirming what happened.

A spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH following a report of a stabbing at an address in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, shortly before 9am.

"She remains in police custody at this time.

“A 28-year-old man, who is known to the suspect, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening nor life-changing.

“An investigation is underway and anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 398 of 14/05.”

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance charity confirmed that a chopper was dispatched at 9.10am to an ‘incident in Worthing’.

A spokesperson added: “The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient on scene before returning to base.”

