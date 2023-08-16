A teenager, who was involved in the supply of cocaine and cannabis and fled the scene of a road traffic collision, has been spared prison.

George Argent, 19, made ‘false claims’ after his motorbike was involved in a collision with a Mercedes in South Farm Road, Worthing, according to Sussex Police.

The teenager, formerly of Tower Road, Lancing, but now of Shelley Road, Worthing, ‘left the scene and claimed his vehicle had been stolen’, police said.

“But he was identified as the rider, and admitted perverting the course of justice,” a police spokesperson added.

A teenager, who was involved in the supply of cocaine and cannabis and fled the scene of a road traffic collision, has been spared prison.

"As part of his arrest, his phones were seized by police and searches were conducted.

“And the teenager found himself back in court last month after officers found evidence he was concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.”

Police said Argent was charged with the new offences and admitted both charges at Lewes Crown Court on July 7.

The court was told how the investigation emerged as a result of the first investigation into the collision on February 9, 2022.

The teenager 'left the scene and claimed his vehicle had been stolen', police said.

A police spokesperson said: “At a court hearing in December 2022 the 19-year-old was convicted of perverting the course of justice, driving without insurance, driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision.

"For those offences the court ordered him to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) sessions as part of a 22-week suspended prison sentence.”

Police said Argent was also disqualified from driving for one year.

Now, following the hearing into being concerned in the supply of cocaine and concerned in the supply of cannabis, he was further convicted to a two-year suspended prison sentence, police said.

The court was told how the investigation emerged as a result of the first investigation into the collision on February 9, 2022.

Police said the court ordered Argent to complete a further 30 hours of unpaid work and a further five RAR sessions.

PC Tom Van Der Wee from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) commented: “Argent initially went to great lengths to try to avoid being prosecuted for leaving the scene of the collision.

“So it meant we had to check his claims, organise an identity parade, and analyse his mobile phones.

“As a result of that, these further offences came to light for which he has now been convicted.