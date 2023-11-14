A burglar who targeted businesses in Worthing and assaulted emergency workers has been convicted in court.

Sussex Police said Frazier Furlong, 27, of no fixed address, was also found with cocaine during a crime spree over a two-week period in Worthing.

Furlong pleaded guilty to 16 offences, police said.

A spokesperson added: "[He] was convicted of three counts of assaulting an emergency worker; two counts of burglary; two counts of obstructing a constable from performing their duty; theft; fraud; attempted burglary; possession of cocaine and five counts of criminal damage for incidents that span from October 28 to November 8.”

On October 28, Furlong ‘attempted to break into a property’ in Poulters Lane, Worthing.

"After he was unsuccessful, he went to another property on Offington Drive where he damaged a TV and a car which was parked in the drive,” a police spokesperson said.

"He was then arrested and taken to Worthing Custody Centre, where he assaulted an officer.”

On November 2, Furlong broke into a pub on Warwick Street, Worthing and stole alcohol, before breaking into another pub in Brighton Road, police said.

"Later that day he smashed a car window and proceeded to resist arrest,” the spokesperson added

"On November 8, Furlong stole an Xbox from Currys in Lyons Farm, Worthing and went on to sell it at a pawn shop before smashing the windows of two shops in Brighton Road and Warwick Street.

“He was then arrested and searched where he assaulted an officer and resisted arrest. He was also found in possession of cocaine.”

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said Furlong ‘committed a number of offences in quick succession’ and police ‘worked tirelessly to ensure he is held accountable for his actions in a short time period’.

DI Jacobs added: “I hope that when he is sentenced, he will no longer have the opportunity to offend for a considerable amount of time and will have the time to rehabilitate.”

Police said Furlong pleaded guilty to all 16 offences when he appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 10 and was remanded in custody.