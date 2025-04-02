Worthing town centre assault: Boys aged 11 and 12 are arrested and charged
Adur and Worthing Police said officers are ‘aware of a social media video circulating’ of the assault.
"The incident involved two other boys making threats and assaulting them in the town centre earlier this month,” a post on social media read.
"Police can confirm that all children involved have been identified.
“We are working with partners including schools and the local authority to make sure they are appropriately safeguarded.”
The police confirmed that two boys – aged 11 and 12 – who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were ‘arrested and charged with assault’.
"They will appear before Worthing Youth Court of May 22, charged with assault and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour,” a spokesperson added.
"Officers have asked the public not to speculate about the incident online or to share the footage more widely, as it may impact the ongoing investigation and court case.”
Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, and quote serial 991 of 25/03.