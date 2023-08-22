BREAKING
Worthing town centre incident: 'Gang of youths' targeted shops

Police officers were called to deal with a group of disruptive youths in Worthing last week.
By Sam Morton
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:54 BST

An eye-witness told this newspaper that a 'gang of about ten’ children – aged between 10 and 15 – were running riot in the town centre on Thursday (August 17).

Shops were reportedly targeted during the incident, with staff having to call the police.

“Police were called to reports of youths causing a disturbance in Montague Street, Worthing, at 5pm,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

"Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) dealt with the incident and the youths were dispersed by 5.35pm.”