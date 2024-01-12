BREAKING

Worthing town centre incident investigation continues

An investigation is still ongoing after an incident in Worthing’s town centre on New Years’ Eve, police have said.
By Sam Morton
Published 12th Jan 2024, 14:16 GMT

A large number of police officers were joined by ambulance crews and firefighters at an incident in Montague Street around 1pm on Sunday, December 31.

Photos taken at the scene showed a suspect being put into the back of a police van.

Up until now, the nature of the incident had not been confirmed.

In a statement on Friday, January 12, a police spokesperson said: “A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault. He has been bailed, pending further enquiries.”

Police at the scene of the incident on Montague Street, Worthing

1. New Years' Eve incident in Worthing

Police at the scene of the incident on Montague Street, Worthing Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

