Worthing town centre incident investigation continues
A large number of police officers were joined by ambulance crews and firefighters at an incident in Montague Street around 1pm on Sunday, December 31.
Photos taken at the scene showed a suspect being put into the back of a police van.
Up until now, the nature of the incident had not been confirmed.
In a statement on Friday, January 12, a police spokesperson said: “A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault. He has been bailed, pending further enquiries.”