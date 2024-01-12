An investigation is still ongoing after an incident in Worthing’s town centre on New Years’ Eve, police have said.

A large number of police officers were joined by ambulance crews and firefighters at an incident in Montague Street around 1pm on Sunday, December 31.

Photos taken at the scene showed a suspect being put into the back of a police van.

Up until now, the nature of the incident had not been confirmed.

In a statement on Friday, January 12, a police spokesperson said: “A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault. He has been bailed, pending further enquiries.”

