Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police has explained why officers were seen in Worthing town centre last week.

A man was arrested in Marine Parade on the afternoon of Monday, June 10 – and has since been charged.

"A man has been charged with multiple offences after police responded to an incident in Worthing town centre,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Andrew Noble was arrested in Marine Parade on the afternoon of Monday, June 10 after he was identified and located by PCSOs on patrol.

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

“It followed a report of a robbery in Liverpool Gardens three days earlier, on Friday, June 7, which he was the suspect for.”

Noble, 39 – of no fixed address – was subsequently charged with the robbery, police said.

Police said he was further charged with the following offences on June 10:

– Possession of cannabis;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Two counts of assault of an emergency worker (two police officers);

– Two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress;

– Using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress;

– Criminal damage to a hospital bed.