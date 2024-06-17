Worthing town centre incident: Man arrested and charged with 'multiple offences'

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 17th Jun 2024, 16:33 BST
Sussex Police has explained why officers were seen in Worthing town centre last week.

A man was arrested in Marine Parade on the afternoon of Monday, June 10 – and has since been charged.

"A man has been charged with multiple offences after police responded to an incident in Worthing town centre,” a police spokesperson said.

"Andrew Noble was arrested in Marine Parade on the afternoon of Monday, June 10 after he was identified and located by PCSOs on patrol.

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)
“It followed a report of a robbery in Liverpool Gardens three days earlier, on Friday, June 7, which he was the suspect for.”

Noble, 39 – of no fixed address – was subsequently charged with the robbery, police said.

Police said he was further charged with the following offences on June 10:

– Possession of cannabis;

– Two counts of assault of an emergency worker (two police officers);

– Two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress;

– Using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress;

– Criminal damage to a hospital bed.

Police said Noble was remanded in custody to appear before a court – ‘location yet to be confirmed’ – on July 10.