Worthing town centre incident: Man arrested and charged with 'multiple offences'
A man was arrested in Marine Parade on the afternoon of Monday, June 10 – and has since been charged.
"A man has been charged with multiple offences after police responded to an incident in Worthing town centre,” a police spokesperson said.
"Andrew Noble was arrested in Marine Parade on the afternoon of Monday, June 10 after he was identified and located by PCSOs on patrol.
“It followed a report of a robbery in Liverpool Gardens three days earlier, on Friday, June 7, which he was the suspect for.”
Noble, 39 – of no fixed address – was subsequently charged with the robbery, police said.
Police said he was further charged with the following offences on June 10:
– Possession of cannabis;
– Two counts of assault of an emergency worker (two police officers);
– Two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress;
– Using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress;
– Criminal damage to a hospital bed.
Police said Noble was remanded in custody to appear before a court – ‘location yet to be confirmed’ – on July 10.