An investigation is underway after a 'targeted attack' left a man seriously injured in Worthing.

Sussex Police said officers were called to Liverpool Road, near the Montague Centre, around 2am today (Sunday, December 10) after a man in his 40s was assaulted.

"He suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains at this time,” a police spokesperson said.

“Detectives are appealing for witnesses and would particularly like to speak to a group of four people who were in the area at the time.

"They are described as a white woman in her 40s, around 5ft 5in and with dark brown hair who spoke with a northern accent; a white woman in her mid-30s, around 5ft 8in tall, with long brown hair and wearing a black puffer jacket; a white man in his mid-40s, around 5ft 10in and of medium build; and a white boy, aged around 16-years-old, 5ft 2in and of slim build.”

Detective Sergeant Verity Spalding said the victim is being supported by detectives as enquiries continue.

She added: “This is being treated as a targeted attack, and we do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider public.

“We would like to speak to any witnesses, or anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area around this time. We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant CCTV or doorbell camera footage.”