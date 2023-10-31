A teenage boy, who was left fighting for his life after a stabbing in Worthing, 'had been mistaken for someone else', police have revealed.

Sussex Police responded to a serious incident at the McDonald’s restaurant in Liverpool Road at about 5.30pm on Monday, February 13.

Police said at the time that a 16-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries after being stabbed. The victim survived his injuries.

Eight months on, two teenagers – who cannot be named for legal reasons – have been sentenced in court.

"At Lewes Crown Court on October 6, a 15-year-old boy admitted wounding with intent, affray, and possession of a bladed article.

“A 16-year-old boy admitted wounding without intent, affray, and possession of a bladed article, as well as a separate count of wounding without intent, relating to separate incident at Shoreham train station in 2021.”

The 15-year-old boy who admitted wounding with intent was sentenced to a Youth Rehabilitation Requirement Order for two years, and was issued with a curfew for six months, police said.

A spokesperson added: “The order includes an exclusion order for Worthing town centre, and a supervision requirement to be in contact with the relevant youth offender team twice a week for the next two years.”

Meanwhile the 16-year-old boy who admitted two counts of wounding without intent was sentenced to five months of detention in a young offenders institution, police confirmed.

Adur and Worthing district commander Sarah Leadbeatter praised police officers, emergency services and members of the public who provided life-saving first aid to the victim.

The Chief Inspector said: “This was a really distressing incident that occurred within a busy fast food restaurant in the middle of Worthing Town centre and I don’t underestimate the impact it would have had on those who saw the incident unfold.

“I would like to thank the members of public who came forward and supported my officers and staff in providing life-saving first aid to the victim.

“I also want to thank those people who came forward with information to ensure that those involved in this incident were swiftly arrested.”

Police said the court was told how the victim – ‘who was not known to the defendants’ – had been ‘mistaken for someone els e in a group’ he was with by the two boys who approached him.

“He was stabbed and was taken to hospital in Brighton in a life-threatening condition,” police said.

"The boy underwent surgery and was in hospital for more than a month.

“The court was also told how the two offenders had switched off their phones at the time of the assault, which took place inside a McDonald’s restaurant.”

Chief Inspector Leadbeatter said the culprits’ convictions ‘demonstrate our continued determination’ to tackle knife crime and to ‘ensure that dangerous offenders are taken off our streets’.

She added: “Both boys involved have been sentenced at court, with one serving a period of detention, and the other boy who lives outside the area being the subject of an exclusion order to prevent him coming to Worthing.

“Sussex Police continue to work in close partnership with partner agencies as we continue to respond to residents’ concerns about anti-social behaviour from small groups of young people in and around Worthing.

“However, these issues cannot be solved by police alone, and require a combined partnership but also community approach.

"We work closely with agencies including the British Transport Police, youth justice teams, and with local authorities to tackle these issues.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns or information regarding knife crime to report online or via 101. In an emergency always dial 999.