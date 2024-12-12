An ‘act of vandalism’ means ‘costly repairs’ are needed before the Christmas tree in Worthing town centre can be lit again,

Photos showed fencing had been put around the Christmas tree in Montague Street this week – and the lights had been removed.

Explaining the situation, a Worthing Borough Council spokesperson said: “Following an investigation, we have discovered that the lights on the town’s Christmas tree in Montague Street have failed following an act of vandalism.

“It appears that someone has sadly cut the cables leading to the tree, which was only installed and decorated a couple of weeks ago to bring some added festive cheer to our town centre.

“The lights and their accompanying components are still in place, but costly repairs will need to be made before we can light up the town’s Christmas tree again.”

The council said anyone visiting the town centre ‘won’t currently be able to see any festive lights on our Christmas tree’.

“The lights and their accompanying components are still in place, but repairs will need to be made before we can light up the town’s Christmas tree again.

“With our finances being especially tight at the moment, this is another added cost. We hope to have the tree lit up again soon and we are currently working out what the next steps are to getting the tree looking its best again.”

Monday, November 25, saw the arrival of a 30-foot Christmas tree in Montague Street.

The council said: “It will be enjoyed by shoppers visiting our town centre over the winter holidays.

“We’ve funded the tree from the Balcombe Estate with the support of Hemiko, our partner in delivering the Worthing Heat Network, which has sponsored the tree as a thank you to residents and businesses for their understanding during its ongoing construction work.

“Our events team have been working with contractors Balfour Beatty to decorate the tree with lights, which will join the Worthing Town Centre Business Improvement District’s festive display in bringing some added cheer to our town centre over the holidays.

“Christmas celebrations will kick off in the town centre this Friday, as the Worthing Business Improvement District team host a festive market starting at midday, followed by an evening filled with late night shopping and family-friendly entertainment, including stilt walkers, live music, aerial performers and a comedy street show between 4pm and 8pm.”

In years gone by, a tree normally sits out Worthing Town Hall but this was scrapped due to financial reasons last year. There is no sign of the tree this year either.

The council said it was ‘exploring whether a tree could be planted outside the building’, which would provide a ‘longer-lasting benefit’ to the town as well as during the winter holidays.

A spokesperson added: “There will be a Christmas tree in Montague Street this winter to bring some festive cheer to everyone visiting and working in our town centre. We have prioritised this location as it can be enjoyed by more people.

“We have not considered the arrangements for Christmas 2025 yet.”

In December 2023, the council said: “Unfortunately there won't be a Christmas tree outside the town hall this year.

"This year we’ve decided to focus our festive display in the heart of the town centre where it can be enjoyed by the maximum number of people.

“We’re facing difficult financial challenges like every council across the country, so will be focusing our resources on our frontline services, like keeping the town centre clean for our many visitors.

“We hope our residents and visitors understand the decision not to spend money on a second tree outside Worthing Town Hall.”