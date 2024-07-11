Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A large lime tree in Worthing has been ‘targeted by vandals’, the district council has said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident – which involved an ‘unknown substance’ – was reported at the Field Place green space.

“We’re asking for help after one of the large trees in Field Place, Worthing, was recently targeted by vandals,” the council wrote on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We suspect that an unknown substance has also been poured into the holes to cause further damage.

The council said it is ‘greatly concerned’ for the health of the trees at Field Place, and staff have begun preparing a Tree Protection Order to ‘ensure its continued care’. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

“Sadly, as a result, the health of the tree, which is located near the rear garden boundary of properties in Melrose Avenue, has been significantly impacted. The tree is thought to be approximately 45years old.”

The council said it is ‘greatly concerned’ for the health of the trees at Field Place, and staff have begun preparing a Tree Protection Order to ‘ensure its continued care’.

A spokesperson added: “The incident has been reported to the police and a letter has also been sent to residents of the area. Anyone with information regarding the act of vandalism should report it to Sussex Police, quoting the crime reference number 47240127890.

“In the meantime, we would ask that the nearby residents of Field Place and any visitors to the green space please remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Thank you for your cooperation.”