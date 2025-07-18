'You’ll see increased patrols' - Police outline how they plan to continue 'driving down crime' in Worthing town centre

The police have outlined how they plan to continue 'driving down crime' in Worthing town centre.

A national campaign, supported by the Home Office, has been launched to tackle crime, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour in town centres throughout the summer and until the end of September.

Sussex Police said increased police presence, quick response times and targeted action will see police, councils and other partners ‘targeting concerns that affect communities most’.

According to neighbourhood policing inspector Sharon Sawyer, hotspot policing is ‘making an improvement in Worthing’.

PCSOs patrolling Victoria Park in Worthing. Photo: Sussex Police

“The real positives are that we have seen reductions in those hotspot areas of both serious violence and anti-social behaviour and they’ve been sustained,” inspector Sawyer added.

“There are increased patrols from police officers and PCSOs in hotspot areas as well as the presence of night marshals on a Friday and Saturday night. Working with partners, we are responding to the concerns of the community and providing enforcement as well as acting as a deterrent to make the town a better place.

“As part of the campaign, you’ll see increased patrols, community engagement events as well as activities for young people in Victoria park as we use these spaces in positive ways to help drive down crime and make the areas safe.

“My message to the community is that if you have any concerns in your area please report it. It is so important that we get that information from you to direct our resources to where they are needed.”

Police said increased visible police patrols, and ‘close partner working in targeted areas’, are ‘helping keep Worthing safe’.

"Safer Streets Summer, a dedicated national campaign to tackle crime, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour, is running until the end of September,” a spokesperson for the force said.

"It addresses the seasonal increases in criminality to concentrate resources over the summer, with hotspot patrols in the town continuing all year round.

“Increased visible patrols and close working with businesses and the community enable officers to deter and respond to crime in hotspot areas.”

Councillor Rosey Whorlow, cabinet member for safety, equalities and inclusion, said: “Residents and local businesses across Worthing are telling us they feel safer and more supported thanks to the increased police visibility through hotspot policing.

“It is not just about presence – it’s about connection. Officers are engaging with local people and businesses, listening to concerns and building trust.

“This proactive approach is helping to strengthen our communities and make Worthing a better place for everyone.”

Safer Streets Summer follows on from the success of hotspot policing in Sussex, fully implemented a year ago after being piloted in the county.

The real positives are that hotspot policing has seen sustained reductions in serious violence and anti-social behaviour in targeted areas across Sussex.

From April to June hotspot policing has added 6,809 hours of additional dedicated patrols, complimenting the work of local teams across Sussex and strengthening connections.

These extra patrols have led to engagement with 12,885 members of the public and led to 75 arrests.

These dedicated patrols include those by Night Safety Marshalls in Brighton, Eastbourne, Worthing and Crawley who engage with vulnerable people and intervene to safeguard people.