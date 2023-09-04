BREAKING
Young boy attacked whilst riding his bike in West Sussex

An investigation is underway after a teenage boy was assaulted in Goring-by-Sea.
By Sam Morton
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST

Sussex Police said a 15-year-old boy ‘reported being assaulted’ while riding his bike through an underpass between Limbrick Lane and Mulberry Crescent shortly before 4.45pm on Friday (September 1).

"He received a significant facial injury that required hospital treatment,” a police spokesperson said.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify a suspect, who was described as a white, teenage boy with blonde hair and around 5ft 8in tall. He was reported to be with two girls and another boy.”

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)
Police said investigators are ‘particularly keen’ to speak to an ‘elderly couple’ who were in the area around the time of the assault.

The spokesperson added: “Local residents and motorists are also asked to review any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage for anything that could help identify the suspects.

“Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Sussex Police online or via 101, quoting serial 1033 of 01/09.”

