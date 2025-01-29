Young man, 20, died after being stabbed in heart in Hailsham graveyard, court hears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young woman told how the man she had just celebrated her birthday with bled out in front of her after being stabbed in a church graveyard.

Ella Doe, told police she had spent her 18th birthday with Billy Ripley before he left her to talk with a teenage boy.

A jury in Lewes were told Billy was stabbed in the church graveyard in Hailsham in the early evening on August 29 last year.

Ella said she had known Billy Ripley for about 18 months before he was fatally stabbed.

Billy Ripley, 20, was stabbed in the heart in a church graveyard in Hailsham, a court has heard

Dramatic CCTV footage showed the two males, both armed with large knives, squaring up to each other before one of them is fatally wounded.

Billy Ripley, 20, was stabbed in the heart in a church graveyard by the teenage boy, a court heard.

Footage taken from cameras in shops and the streets around the High Street, Hailsham were shown to the jury.

A clip from the Sussex Police camera in Market Square shows the boy drawing a knife from his waistband as he crossed a road to enter the graveyard.

A camera in a nearby freezer shop picked up the boy and Mr Ripley squaring up to each other, both with knives drawn.

The jury at Lewes Crown Court watched as they fought.

Seconds later, as the pair moved out of view, Ryan Richter for the Crown said the boy stabbed Mr Ripley in the heart.

Moments later, the police CCTV camera picked him the teenager leaving the same way.

The same cameras picked up Billy Ripley running back to the town centre, still carrying his knife and clutching his chest.

He went back to the town centre war memorial where Ella Doe, 18, was waiting for his return before collapsing.

In a recorded interview with police, she said: "He wasn't so panicky.

"He was panicking but not so; 'I'm going to die'.

"He just said; 'Call and ambulance'.

"He had blood dripping all over his hands.

"He looked like he was walking fine towards me, but he looked like he was in pain.

"I think he didn't want to show like he was in pain.

"I think he started to panic a little bit.

"He went to walk, then there was a man who put his T-shirt on him to try and stop the blood.

"I saw his T-shirt was cut and I saw blood.

"I saw him walking with his hand on his chest saying; 'I've just been stabbed'.

"He had his hand on his chest.

"My phone was dead.

"I was talking to people telling them to get an ambulance.

"He walked off and then he just flopped.

"Then the ambulance and paramedics came."

Medics worked on him for an hour before Mr Ripley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The confrontation started when the teenager spotted Billy Ripley sitting at the war memorial.

Ella Doe said the boy shouted over to Billy asking him to meet him round the corner.

"He said it like he knew what he was doing and knew he was going to do something to him because he asked him to go around the corner with him.

"He was saying it loud and clear, Come round the corner, come round the corner," Ella Doe said.

The 17-year-old boy denies murder.