Young man arrested after BMW driven 'recklessly' in West Sussex
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses.
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a car was driving recklessly in Shoreham,” a police spokesperson said.
"Police were notified of a white BMW driving dangerously on September 8 – between 3.50pm and 4.40pm – on Church Street.
“A 21-year-old man from Southwick was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence or insurance, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and failing to conduct a roadside test.”
The suspect has been bailed, ‘pending further enquiries’, police said.
Witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to contact the police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 768 of 08/09.