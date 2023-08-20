The body of a young man has been found at a property in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to a property in Gloucester Place, Brighton, around 2.15pm on Sunday (August 20) ‘due to concerns for the welfare of a man’.

"Sadly, a man in his 20s was confirmed deceased at the address,” a police spokesperson said.

"His next of kin have been informed. The death is currently being treated as unexpected and is still under investigation.”

Police revealed that four people have since been taken into custody for drug-related offences and criminal damage.

Armed offices have been seen at the property, alongside forensic teams. A police cordon remains in place, this evening.

