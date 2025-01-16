Youngest driver arrested during Sussex Police’s winter drink/drug-drive campaign was just 15

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 15-year-old was the youngest driver arrested during Sussex Police’s winter drink/drug-drive campaign, while the oldest was 80.

The news was shared by Chief Constable Jo Shiner during a meeting with Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne on Thursday (January 16).

Operation Limit ran throughout December and saw 8,621 vehicles stopped – a 71% increase on the 2023 figures, and the highest ever for the campaign. Officers made 244 arrests – 6% down on 2023.

During the campaign, just over 1,500 breath tests were carried out, with 112 people either failing or refusing to take the test.

More than 600 drug wipes were used, with 217 showing positive and 132 people being arrested.

The Chief Constable said she was ‘disppointed’ by the number of drivers who tested positive or blew over the limit.

She added: “Unfortunately, we’ve seen the consequences of people making the wrong choice and getting behind the wheel whilst under the influence of drink and drugs – and the death and destruction that that brings to families and to themselves when they have life-changing injuries.”

As for the 15-year-old, who was too young to be driving and was also under the influence, their case is still ongoing.

CC Shiner raised the ‘growing concern’ about the number of young people driving under the influence.

Of those arrested in December, 64 (23.7%) were under 25 and 78 (28.8%) were aged 26-35.

She said she was not surprised to see the drugs arrests exceeding the alcohol numbers, adding: “The use of recreational drugs, particularly amongst young people is a real concern.”