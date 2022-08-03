Youngster’s motorcycle seized by police in St Leonards
Police said a motorcycle was seized from a youngster after reports of anti-social driving in St Leonards.
By Elliot Wright
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 10:32 am
A Hastings Police spokesperson said: “After reports from local residents about youngsters riding dirt bikes on a playing field behind St Leonards Academy, a motorcycle has been seized after the youngster fled the scene."
Police made the annoucement on their social media pages yesterday (August 2).
“Please continue to report any anti-social behaviour/driving.”
To report an incident please visit the Sussex Police website or call 101.