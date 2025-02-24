Youth anti-social behaviour reported in Hurstpierpoint
Sussex Police said Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware anti-social behaviour around the High Street and Willow Way.
The force will be actively patrolling the area to the help deter any anti-social behaviour, the police added.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware of youth anti-social behaviour in Hurstpierpoint.
“The specific areas are being reported are around the High Street and Willow Way locations and we will be actively patrolling the area to help deter any behaviours.
“During this time, please continue to report anti-social behaviour via these channels
- 101
- Online at https://orlo.uk/LzUXb
- 999 in an emergency
"Should you see us during our patrols, please feel free to pop over to discuss anything that is concerning you in the village.”