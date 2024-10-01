Youth crime soars by 30% in Sussex amid “shocking and concerning” rise in violent offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Violent offences are the common crime committed by under 18s in Sussex, as figures hit three-year high

The number of young people in Sussex committing criminal offences has soared by 30% in the last three years, with violent crimes against a person up by 28%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New figures obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information requests reveal that crimes involving children under 18 in Sussex are at a three-year high with figures rising year on year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legal Expert Solicitor Jane Davies said: “The rise in crime, especially violent crime involving young people is shocking and concerning.

Youth Crime Offences Sussex

“Whether they are victims or suspects, more must be done to combat further increases and to prevent any more tragedies from happening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were marginally more under 18 victims of crime than there were suspects or alleged perpetrators but for both categories, violent crimes were by far the leading offence involving young people in Sussex.

Police figures show that in the last three years, a total of 15,185 ‘Violence Against The Person’ crimes were recorded as having a suspect under the age of 18 and a further 21,275 with a victim under 18.

‘Violence Against The Person’ is a broad term police use to record a range of offences that can include minor crimes such as harassment and common assault, to serious offences such as battery, murder and wounding (or grievous bodily harm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youth Crimes Sussex

Across Sussex, the number of violent crimes with child and teenage suspects has risen by 28% since 2021, while those where the victim was under 18 went up by 24%.

Sussex Police figures also disclosed that the second most common offence with a young suspect was Arson and Criminal Damage, of which 2,836 offences have been recorded in the last three years, with figures increasing by 18% since 2021.

Worryingly, Sexual Offences were the second most common crime involving under 18 victims in Sussex with a total of 6,342 recorded offences in the last three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other common crimes involving children as either the victim or the suspect included theft, public order and drug offences.

Across England and Wales, the number of arrests of children for notifiable offences increased by 9% in 2022/23.

It is the second year in a row of an increase, according to the latest figures from the Youth Justice Statistics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data also shows that in the last 10 years, ‘Violence Against The Person’ saw the biggest increase out of all other crimes involving under 18s, rising by 12.4% since 2013 across England and Wales.

Knife crime and violence has also increased across England and Wales over the past decade notably in London where the Metropolitan Police Service saw a 21% increase in knife or sharp instrument incidents between 2022 and 2023.

A landmark report by government advisers last year revealed that half of all teenagers witnessed or were victims of violence in England and Wales in 2022/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey, conducted by the Youth Endowment Fund (YEF) was the largest of its kind looking into what drives knife crime, bullying and gang rivalries and found “shocking and unacceptable” levels of youth violence.

It also confirmed the link between poverty and youth violence, reporting that a third of teenagers in families who rely on food banks were found to be victims of violence.

Access to youth support and mental health services have also been linked to increased criminal involvement in children and teenagers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Sussex Police launched Operation Precinct in response to a rise in youth crime and anti-social behaviour in some Sussex villages.

Both Barnham and Yapton areas experienced a surge in youth crimes which prompted a police crackdown.

The initiative saw 14 arrests being made since its launch in February 2024 up to April, as well as multiple banning orders issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in the year, August 2024, the force organised a community engagement event in Chichester’s City Centre after spotting a “potential increase in youth crime.”

On the day, there was a gaming van equipped with PS4s in an effort to engage younger members of the community, Sussex World reports.

Inspector Rob Hart said: "What we do see is a potential increase in youth crime as well linked to social behaviour. We’re trying to give diversionary opportunities to individuals… The engagement vans are here for us and my team to be able to engage with the community, but the gaming van is one of many options we have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force also recently funded a youth angling coach in an effort to cut crime.

Pulborough Angling Society received £280 from Sussex Police which it used to train the coach, the BBC reported.

The money came from the Police Property Act Fund which uses funds generated by the sale of found property ,and from property confiscated by order of courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legal Expert Solicitor Jane Davies added: “Young people who commit crimes can see their lives change forever once they enter the criminal justice system and moreover for victims of violence and their families, it can take a lifetime to rebuild and heal.

“Both circumstances are avoidable but until the powers that be make real change, we are here to ensure that justice is carried out and victims are supported legally so that they can rebuild their lives"

LegalExpert.co.uk has a team of experienced solicitors at hand for anyone who has suffered as a result of a crime.

They operate a 24-hour helpline and live chat service which you can access on their website.