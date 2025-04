Sussex Police have received reports of youths racing around on dirt bikes, with no helmets and wearing balaclavas, in roads including Rolfe Drive, Manor Road, Amberly Close and Condor Way.

If you have any images of these youths – captured on doorbell footage or CCTV – or any other information that could help the force identify them, please report this to the police at https://orlo.uk/vg37O, quoting Op DENIM, or by calling 101 and 999 in an emergency.