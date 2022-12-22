Youths seen fighting with 'suspected stolen umbrellas' in Eastbourne town centre

A group of youths were spotted fighting using suspected stolen umbrellas in Eastbourne town centre, police said.

At around 4pm on Tuesday (December 20), officers were called to the incident in Terminus Road, near The Beacon shopping centre, following a report of young people using the suspected stolen umbrellas to fight each other.

Police said they arrested two 17-year-old boys from Eastbourne on suspicion of affray. They were both released on conditional bail until March 20 pending further enquiries. Their conditions include to not attend The Beacon shopping centre and Terminus Road, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are now seeking to identify the rest of the group and are asking anyone who has any CCTV or mobile phone footage to come forward.

Police. Pic Steve Robards SR1817994

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Eastbourne Sarah Taylor said: “This was an abhorrent incident that happened at peak time on one of the busiest days of the year. The town centre was packed with families and children doing their Christmas shopping and this altercation may have caused alarm and distress.

“We want the public to know that we will not tolerate these kinds of incidents and we will catch those responsible. We have already made two arrests and are doing everything we can to identify the rest of the group. The public can also expect to see a heightened police presence in the town centre following this incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said they have stepped up patrols in the town centre in a bid to combat anti-social behaviour during the festive period.

Officers and partners have been meeting at Bankers Corner every day during December as part of the force’s Op Confront campaign focusing on public safety, preventing ASB and detecting crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Section 35 dispersal order was also put in place for Eastbourne town centre last weekend, police added.

This meant someone given notice under the order could be dispersed from the area for a set period of time and would commit an arrestable offence if they returned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any witnesses to the incident on Tuesday (December 20), can report online, or call 101, quoting serial 825 of 20/12.