Youths trash Easebourne Park, Parish Council says
In an update published to the Easebourne Parish Council website, a spokesperson said the teens entered the park from the direction of Birthday House, where the enjoyed a pizza and several boxes of beer in The Roundhouse, before leaving all their rubbish behind.
"We know that the Park is there for all to enjoy, we do also provide 4 rubbish bins that are emptied regularly and are placed around the park so you never have to walk far to reach one,” they said.
“Volunteers have kindly now collected their rubbish and have disposed of it. We will be asking our regular security patrols to keep a close eye on the area. If you have any information about this and would like to share confidentially with the Parish Council, please email [email protected].”