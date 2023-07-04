Croquet taster for Horsham Arun Probus Club at Crawley Croquet Club

The recent fine weather gave Horsham Arun Probus Club the chance to explore new experiences at Crawley Croquet Club at Worth Park.

Horsham Arun Probus club members enjoying a game of croquet

Neil Hoey, Crawley Croquet Club secretary, gave the probus members and introductory talk followed by a game of croquet where we had a chance to learn the techniques and tactics of the game including how to ''nobble'' the opposition.

This fun game provides light, healthy exercise and is being payed with a varying degree of skill by people of all ages and sexes and may also be suitable for persons with some degree of disability who are unable to take part in more physical or reactive sport.

The Probus Club of Horsham Arun is for retired and semi retired people and we hold monthly meetings with social gatherings, speakers and outings . We also hold an annual Presidents Dinner and a Christmas lunch with other informal lunch gatherings.

The club exists to keep members mentally and physically active and to support one another with all members encouraged to get involved in the clubs activities