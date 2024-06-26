Crowborough Community Centre launches Friends group to support its work
The Friends of Crowborough Community Centre (FCCC) will have both individual and business members with each group bringing both increased public awareness and welcome financial support.
“We see the Friends as being at the heart of our wide group of supporters,” said Chantal Wilson, chair of the organisation’s Trustees. “We will communicate with them regularly and listen to their ideas and opinions.”
All Friends will have the option of being acknowledged on the Community Centre website while the names of Business Friends will be prominently displayed in the CCC foyer. Both groups will be kept well-informed about Community Centre projects and future plans through newsletters and personal contact.
CCC opened in 2012 on land donated by Wealden District Council. Initially funded by Crowborough Town Council, private donations, and the National Lottery, it is now a fully a self-supporting organisation owned and managed by the registered charity, Crowborough Community Association (CCA), which opened the original CCA Hall in 1975.
Permanent staff ensure that the CCC’s main hall (with its professional stage and lighting), three meeting rooms, dance studio and kitchen/café areas remain in first-class readiness for the 300-plus bookings received each month.
Anyone who is interested in becoming a Friend of Crowborough Community Centre – individual or commercial – is asked initially to contact our centre manager, Kirsty Harman, by email: [email protected]
