Crowborough driver uninjured in fatal collision

A Crowborough man escaped injuries in a fatal collision, police said.

The collision happened on the B2026 Hartfield Road in Cowden last night (August 27).

A motorcyclist tragically died in the collision

Police said a motorcyclist tragically died in the collision, which happened at at 8.40pm.

The 66-year-old man from Sevenoaks in Kent, was riding a Triumph Tiger Sport when he hit a deer, said police.

This caused him to fall from his vehicle into the path of an oncoming Land Rover Defender, resulting in fatal injuries.

The Land Rover driver, a 34-year-old man from Crowborough, was uninjured, confirmed police.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or either of the vehicles being driven in the area beforehand – in particular anyone who may have dash cam footage.

People can email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Bursar.

