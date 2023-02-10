Crowborough gala dinner smashes builders merchants' charity goal

A team from Crowborough Parker Building Supplies on Western Road as well as Chandlers Building Supplies and Fairalls have celebrated the success of their charity gala dinner for Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT).

Guests at builders merchant charity event at Crowborough Rugby Club pictured: L to R: Toby Constable, IBMG; Chris Bourne and Francesca Upson, Global Stone; Stuart Hayler of Fairall’s Taylors Hill

Held at Crowborough Rugby Club, the night raised £1,400 for the charity, taking the IBMG’s builder merchants’ grand total raised for TCTs 'Mission Unstoppable' fundraising campaign to an impressive £16,80

A team from local Parker Building Supplies on Western Road as well as Chandlers Building Supplies and Fairalls celebrated the success of their charity gala dinner for Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT). Held at Crowborough Rugby Club, the night raised £1,400 for the charity, taking the IBMG’s builder merchants’ grand total raised for TCTs 'Mission Unstoppable' fundraising campaign to an impressive £16,800.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crowborough gala dinner event was the latest instalment by the merchant team in its involvement in the TCT’s three-month fundraising challenge.

Murdina Hook of Parker Building Supplies, Crowborough said: “It was a great night, with a full house, raffle and auction prizes helping to add to our TCT charity funds."

Mike Grange, of Chandlers Building Supplies said: “We’ve been really invested in the Teenage Cancer Trusts’ three-month fundraising challenge. We smashed our initial target so we are all very happy about that and we had enormous fun along the way.”

To take part in the challenge the builders merchants created a team of employees spread throughout the family of merchants owned by the Independent Builders Merchant Group (IBMG) dedicated to fundraising relentlessly for the three months of the TCT challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Kenny, head of marketing at IBMG said: “The most important part of this challenge is our 2000+ employees across our IBMG family of builder merchants: everybody has been involved in various fundraising initiatives. It has been a remarkable team effort and one that we are all very proud of. The gala dinner at Crowborough was another great success.”

Every day, seven young people aged 13-24 hear the words "you have cancer". There is still time to donate via the justgiving page by visiting justgiving.com/team/themerchantmission