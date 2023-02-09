Crowborough land with planning sold at auction

A plot of land with planning consent for a pair of semi-detached houses in Crowborough was sold at auction this week.

PLANNING CONSENT: An artist's impression of a pair of homes for which planning permission has been granted on land adjacent to 2 Quarry View in Whitehill Road, Crowborough

Land adjacent to 2 Quarry View in Whitehill Road was among 142 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It went under the gavel at £261,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 8 February.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “We had strong interest from builders and developers – possibly seeking a quick start on a one-off project – over this land where planning permission for two new three-bedroom houses was granted last month.

“It is another indicator that vendors who take the trouble to obtain planning consent on land prior to the sale do very well at Clive Emson auctions.”

The parcel of land is located in close proximity to the town centre of Crowborough and a short distance from various shops, supermarkets and schools as well as the railway station.

