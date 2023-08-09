Crowborough organisation continues to benefit from funding agreement

A Wealden based organisation that helps provide support and advice for young adults is continuing to benefit from a three-year Service Level Agreement.

Clued Up, an ‘information shop’ in Crowborough, provides 13-25 year olds with free confidential support and advice on education, health, housing and money related issues.

It receives £14,000 a year from Wealden District Council and is one of 13 organisations benefitting from the Service Level Agreement funding that was awarded by the council’s Economic Development and Wellbeing Team. The agreement is in place until 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between April 2022- March 2023, Clued Up, a charity, supported 1,498 young people, an increase of over 50% from 2021-2022 and received a total of 1,880 enquiries.

Clued up Info logo

Clued Up also provides a mental wellbeing ’It’s ok to talk’ service in conjunction with East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust and a sexual health service which offers free contraception and pregnancy and STI testing.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, part of the ‘Alliance for Wealden’, Liberal Democrat councillor for Uckfield East and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management, said, “The Service Level Agreement funding supports charities and organisations like Clued Up to ensure that our residents have places to go, and people to confide in when they are in need.

“Services such as these provided by Clued Up are vital during the challenging times that communities are currently facing.”

The Service Level Agreements were awarded by the council to organisations to deliver services on behalf of the authority over the course of 2022-2025.