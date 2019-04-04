Crowborough Railway Station on track to become step-free

Crowborough is one of seven railway stations in the south that will receive funding to make them step-free and accessible to all passengers.

The Department for Transport has announced funding under its Access For All scheme for Network Rail to upgrade the stations by 2024.

Govia Thameslink Railway’s Head of Programme Delivery Andrew Sidgwick said: “We are delighted these stations have been selected for funding.

“We work very hard to make our services accessible to everyone and the projects will make an enormous difference to our passengers. We will immediately begin supporting Network Rail as it develops each scheme.

“We also recognise that other stations were not successful in this bidding round, which is disappointing for the communities we worked so hard with to put forward our proposals.

“We won’t let up and plan to examine how we can develop some of these other schemes further, possibly using the Mid-Tier Access for All fund to be announced shortly.”