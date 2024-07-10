Crowds enjoy annual Cross Market and More and Summer Street party event in Chichester
Despite the rain the event brought people from across the area together to enjoy an artisan market celebrating the very best creatives, designers, makers and producers from the district along with entertainment and family activities and mouth-watering food from the local area.
One of the highlights was the Big Samba band who created a colourful carnival atmosphere with a procession along North Street, despite the rain. After arriving at The Cross they led a fun workshop for members of the public.
Also situated at The Cross and popular with the crowds were the Selsey Shantymen who kept people entertained with their working songs and tales of life on the ocean.
Children and families had fun with a variety of activities including face painting and making bath bombs. Magician Nick Clark amused the crowds with his jokes and tricks, while Tom’s Talking Reptiles offered people the chance to handle snakes and other creatures. In addition, there were trampolines, a carousel and amusements.
“Even though the weather really wasn’t on our side in the morning, we’re really pleased with how the event went and that so many people still decided to come out for a fun day in our wonderful city centre,” says Councillor Adrian Moss, Leader of Chichester District Council. “The event is all about bringing some of the area’s best creatives and artisans together and celebrating the amazing shops and businesses that we have in the centre of Chichester.
“We wanted the day to bring people of all ages together and create a real buzz. For the day we close off West Street and South Street to traffic in order to create a safe entertainment and seating area, and I know that this was popular. People really enjoyed the artisan market and the amazing range of goods on offer – and eventually the sun did come out and shine for us!
“As part of our events strategy, we are keen to maximise the use of various local venues and spaces to explore the different experiences and events that could be offered in the district. By bringing more events to the area, we hope to boost the local economy and give people some amazing experiences to enjoy.”
“I’d like to thank everyone who was instrumental in helping make the event happen, including the Chichester BID (Business Improvement District), all the stallholders and entertainers, West Sussex Fire and Rescue and Creative Beatz and the city’s businesses for their support, especially with the fashion show. It’s a really fantastic event and continues to go from strength to strength – I’m already looking forward to next year!”
If people would like to share their photographs from the day, they are invited to upload their images to: https://app.snapsea.io/p/link/chichester-summer-street-party-2024
For photos, videos and more from the day people can visit the Chichester District Council’s Events and Markets Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictEventsAndMarketsFor regular updates on events and activities across the district, don’t forget to sign up for the council’s monthly email newsletter, initiatives+, at: www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts
