Crowds gather for Hailsham’s Summer Market

Crowds of shoppers flocked to Hailsham’s Summer Market in the town centre last Saturday.

Vicarage Field was home to a range of street market stalls selling locally sourced food, as well as gifts and accessories as part of the event organised by Hailsham Town Council with the support of Hailsham Forward.

Throughout the day there was a variety of music playing which included performances from El Banda Burros and the Peter Willson Jazz Quartet.

The Kings Head in South Road attended the market and provided a beer tent in which you could also purhcase a variety of wines.

Other features at the event included free face painting for children courtesy of Christchurch and Hailsham Parish Church held its open church.

Councillor Alexa Clarke, Chairman of the Town Council’s Communities Committee said: “The Summer Market resulted in a busy Hailsham town centre on Saturday and I’m delighted all our events organised by the Town Council and supported by Hailsham Forward are always well attended and appeal to people of all ages.

“Our committee has worked hard in recent months to make the necessary preparations for the Celebrate Hailsham Day and Summer Market events and is grateful to everyone who has supported us from the outset.”

The town council has already started organising this year’s Hailsham Christmas Market which will take place in the high street and Vicarage Field on Saturday, December 15.