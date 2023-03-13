Crowds turn out for Hailsham's first ever spring market

Shoppers attended Hailsham's first ever Spring Market in the town centre on Saturday March 11, an event organised by Hailsham Town Council with the support of its project partners.

Hailsham Street Market

Vicarage Field was home to a range of stalls selling locally sourced food, homemade and personalised gifts, children's clothing, handmade jewellery, confectionery, homeware and more, plus there was a candy floss stall to tempt visitors (courtesy of Hailsham Lions Club), information stalls from Christchurch and Garden Guardians, and a chocolate tombola provided by Hailsham Young Farmers' Club.

The spring market coincided with the Streets of Hailsham event, which also took place in Vicarage Field and Hailsham High Street. Streets of Hailsham, which came about via Government funding secured by Wealden District Council, featured street entertainment from Show Globe's 'sea sphere' (gliding during its performances to interact with the public), shopping trolley dance display team Granny Turismo and world-famous street theatre puppet act Hodman & Sally, courtesy of The Flying Buttresses.

Also performing for the public was fire-breather, stilt walker and cabaret performer Dolly Delicious, as well as hula hooper Xena Flame and UK African Acrobats with their acrobatics and circus skills.

Taking place on the same day was Hailsham Farmers' Market, which offered a variety of stalls and local produce including meat and game, fruit and vegetables, plants, baked items, honey and free-range eggs.

"Residents and visitors were privy to everything from the finest food and gifts on sale on the day at both the Spring Market and Farmers' Market, to amazing street entertainment as part of the Streets of Hailsham event," said Mickey Caira, Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager.

"Our market events attract traders and visitors from across the region and the Spring Market was no exception, especially as it coincided with the other two event attractions taking place on the day!"

"As organisers of Hailsham Street Market and other specialist market events throughout the year, the Town Council's main aim is to work with partner organisations to establish community led festivities, all of which benefit the residents of Hailsham whilst supporting local traders and increasing the footfall in the town on event days."

Mr Caira added: "The enthusiasm of not only shoppers, but local producers and traders, has helped establish our markets over the years. This was our first-ever spring market event, which resulted in a busy town centre on Saturday appealing to people of all ages."

Organisers of Hailsham Street Market are encouraging local small businesses to give trading at the market a try, whether they are experienced traders or a first-time, budding entrepreneurs who would like to sell their wares to new customers.

Organised by the Town Council and taking place in Vicarage Field on Saturdays from 8.30am to 1.30pm, the cost of a market pitch is currently £15 (if traders require a gazebo, supplied by the Town Council) and free of charge if traders supply their own gazebo.