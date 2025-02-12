Crucial fund-raising year for music at Chichester Cathedral

Chichester Cathedral is aiming to ensure the long-term future of the music-making which has shaped its daily life and worship across nine and a half centuries.

The pandemic and recent economic challenges have brought significant cost-cutting across all the cathedral’s activities. In response they have set up the Chichester Cathedral Platinum Endowment Trust for Music.

Its aim is to guarantee that Chichester Cathedral will continue to “maintain the highest standards of musical performance and education whilst safeguarding from future financial pressures.”

The Very Rev Dr Edward Dowler, Dean of Chichester, said: “As with other cathedrals, we are faced with an enormous challenge to finance this precious inheritance.”

The annual cost of supporting music at the Cathedral is nearly £450,000, with almost half allocated to chorister scholarships.

“It is money which is spent on the director of music and the organist and also the lay vicars in the choir though they are not full time, but we also we provide 25 per cent of the boarding fees at the Prebendal School for the choristers.

“People say why don't you just take children from the local schools and then you wouldn't have to pay all of that money for boarding. The answer is the reason the choir is so good is the additional practice that they're able to do because of the fact that their academic study and their choral training are so well integrated.”

The boarding school aspect allows the choristers to prioritise music in a way they wouldn't be able to otherwise. Edward takes the view that things might one day change but the fact is that for the moment: “We have something that is world class here that we really need to preserve for the cathedral, for the county and for the nation. And the fact is that our choristers are a really diverse bunch, something that has simply happened very naturally. You really could not say that they're a bunch of pampered poodles from a very narrow background!”

The endowment fund is all about maintaining that excellence long into the future: “The strategy is that we are trying to build up an endowment of £10 million and if we can get up to £10 million the idea is that the interest from that amount will in perpetuity pay the £400,000-plus a year that we need for the cathedral music. The idea is that the fund builds up. The cathedral started it by putting in £2,000,000. We have had a couple of very generous benefactions. The hope is that by next year we are within sight of £5,000,000. This is a big fundraising year for us. The whole idea is to set up the endowment so that we're not living hand to mouth. The idea is an expression of long-term confidence. We feel that if we can get to £5,000,000 by early 2026 then we should be able to reach £10,000,000 at some point – which would pay for the cathedral music in perpetuity.

“But the other part of that is that while we're building up the fund we are looking for sponsorship. Some people might not want to pay into an endowment but they might be happy to offer sponsorship for, say, a chorister. The idea is looking for sponsorship for certain parts of the organisation.

“The choristers receive an excellent musical training so they might go on to become music teachers or perhaps even pop stars, and this is at a time when in most schools there is less and less music provision. We give this group of children a really world-class musical education.”

The idea of the endowment is to ensure that the cathedral’s great choral tradition stretches confidently into the future.

Since its launch in February 2024, the fund has raised £2.63 million. 2025 is a crucial year. In the Cathedral’s special 950th anniversary year, your donation will have twice the impact. To reach the £5 million goal, the Cathedral has announced an additional £950,000 in match funding, thanks to the generosity of anonymous donors and a foundation. Every pound donated this year will be doubled, allowing the Cathedral to leverage another £950,000 to secure the future of music at Chichester Cathedral.

If you are a UK taxpayer, Gift Aid adds an additional 25 per cent, further enhancing the impact of your gift. Get in touch to offer your help on [email protected] or 01243 812480.