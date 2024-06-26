Cucumber Sandwiches by the Sea - The Pantaloons bring Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest to Stade Hall this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nationally renowned theatre company The Pantaloons bring Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest to Stade Hall this summer.

The Pantaloons theatre company are bringing their fast-paced, physical and fantastically funny production of The Importance of Being Earnest to Stade Hall this July. The show runs on Friday 12th July as part of Spun Glass Theatre's Sail Away Season at the Stade venue.

Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy of manners is one of the best-loved plays ever written. The wonderfully witty lines are just as funny today as they were when the play was first performed in 1895.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everybody loves Ernest. In fact, Cecily and Gwendolen are both engaged to Ernest. The only trouble is, Ernest doesn’t exist. Or does he? Best friends Jack and Algy have both created alter-egos to win the affections of their beloveds; but when will they stop being Ernest and start being, well, earnest?

The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde

The Pantaloons’ energetic new production adds a few contemporary twists to this perennially popular play.

“This is not just a retread of an old standard,” says director Mark Hayward, “this is a show crammed full of imagination. We’ve taken influence from silent film, Edwardian music hall and contemporary physical theatre to compliment Wilde’s brilliant words; which are obviously still the main attraction!”

Audiences can expect larger-than-life characters, such as the indomitable Lady Bracknell, moments of audience interaction and live music provided by the multi-talented cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The critically-acclaimed Pantaloons began life twenty years ago busking plays for donations in parks and on the streets, where they developed an attention-grabbing, interactive and playful performance style.

Even Covid couldn’t stop this dynamic company who managed to tour socially-distanced outdoor shows in 2020 and 2021 and were among the first companies to be back in theatres when they reopened.

“It’s important for us to be there for our audiences who have been so supportive of us over the years,” says Hayward. “And in the current cost of living crisis we are committed to keeping our ticket prices as low as we can to keep theatre accessible to as many people as possible.”

“We’re thrilled that The Pantaloons are bringing their nationally-adored work to the Stade Hall in Hastings,” say Ross Drury and Dan Hutton, Spun Glass Theatre’s Co-Creative Directors. “This show promises fun for all the family, and we know that local audiences will adore watching this amazing company in action.”

Bring the whole family and get ready for the ultimate showdown of handbags at dawn!