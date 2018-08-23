Cycle Seahaven attend new cycle hub launch

Cycling has been celebrated at an all-day event which launched a new cycle hub.

East Sussex County Council and Cycle Seahaven organised the event at Centenary Park, Peacehaven on Sunday, August 12.

The aim of the event was to encourage those who would like to get back in the saddle but might not have the confidence to do so, or those whose bikes might need a little mechanical attention to get them looked at.

The day started off with a charity bike race in aid of the British Heart Foundation, hundreds of cycling enthusiasts set off just after sunrise to ride over the South Downs and at the same time, raised money for the cause.

Crowds cheered on the riders as they made it back to the park at various times throughout the day.

Sussex Community Development Association were there to sell refurbished bikes and Bike Ability were on hand to promote the National Park along with the fabulous cycle routes nearby.

Cycling for all was promoted on the day, Cycle Seahaven has purchased a trishaw thanks to the funds donated by the Rampion Wind Farm.

The Trishaw is powered by on cyclists while an elderly or disabled person enjoys the ride from the front seat.

Cycle Seahaven spear headed this event, well known in the area for their guided bike rides, the cycle hub is another event they hope to see repeated year on year. The club was set up by local residents to promote cycling in the Seahaven area. For more information on future events visit www.cycleseahaven.org.uk/.