Haywards Heath Town Council, led by the Town Mayor, supported by members of the British Legion, organised a series of commemoration events for residents to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings in the town.

The D-Day Flag of Peace was raised at 9am at the Town Hall with Haywards Heath Fire Station and members of the local community in attendance. This was followed by a minute’s silence to remember those who lost their lives.

At 11 o’clock, schools took part in a reading of the D-Day Heroes poem.

Many residents, schools and nurseries visited the D-Day display of poppies on Muster Green throughout the day, which was also lit up in the evening for visitors.

Royal British Legion wreath

The community then gathered in Victoria Park for a programme of local singing groups, with the audience joining in as the patriotic song themes set the mood for a poignant reading of the international tribute by the Town Mayor, before the lighting of the Beacon, a symbol of the light of peace.

Groups participating in the evening event included The Spring Chickens, who tailored some famous songs to reflect the event, Choir & Ko, who raised the mood with their joyful singing, and the Ariel Adults Choir, who sang a jubilant mix of old and new songs, with a sign language interpreter at the front for the hard of hearing.

The Spinettes, with period costumes, great harmonies and choreography put the audience right back in the 40s era to finish off the stage set before the lighting of the Beacon in Victoria Park.

The Village Chippy were in attendance, and fish and chips were enjoyed by many as part of National Fish & Chip Day.

The Spinettes

Attendees stood for the singing of the National Anthem as members of the Haywards Heath branch of the Royal British Legion laid a wreath at the base of the Beacon to honour the fallen.

The Town Mayor then read the poignant international tribute to honour and remember all those who gave their lives for our peace as the Beacon was lit by the Lindfield Bonfire Society.