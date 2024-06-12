Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Littlehampton care home hosted a unique tea party and commemorative ceremony to mark 80 years since D-Day.

Care UK’s Darlington Court, on The Leas off Station Road, held the 1940s-themed celebration and lamp lighting ceremony for residents and their loved ones on Thursday, June 6.

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings, Care UK partnered with royal pageant master Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR, coordinator of ‘D-Day 80 Lamp Light of Peace’.

Along with the three Forces Charities and the Merchant Navy Association, more than 100 Care UK homes took part in this nationwide tribute.

Darlington Court residents having fun with the props

At Darlington Court, the team worked hard to organise a lively afternoon full of music, reminiscence and traditional 1940s refreshments. Guests were encouraged to dress in their finest period clothes and share their memories from decades gone by.

An educational theatre company also visited the home to perform a special re-enactment of life on the home front during World War Two. The actors brought along a host of props and encouraged residents to get involved in the action.

The special lamp, representing the peace following the end of World War Two, was lit by Darlington Court resident Patricia Compton, who was a driver in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force during the war.

Diane Tapp, customer relations manager at Darlington Court, said: “We were delighted to join this nationwide initiative and mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Patricia Compton lit the lamp of peace.

“Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, and those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and help maintain a sense of identity. The residents all shared their own stories and memories – it’s been fantastic to hear everyone’s experiences and learn from one another.

“The residents especially enjoyed playing with all the vintage instruments and props. It really was a heartfelt day for everyone involved.”

To find out more about how Care UK has supported the initiative, please visit: careuk.com/dday-80th-anniversary

Darlington Court has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite and palliative care.