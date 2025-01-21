Dame Joan Plowright remembered from the Chichester stage

Tribute has been paid to the late Dame Joan Plowright from the Chichester stage on which she so often shone.

At the end of Monday night’s performance of Summer 1954, actor Nathaniel Parker stepped forward to invite the audience to remember Dame Joan who died last week at the age of 95. Parker invited the audience to hold her in mind in silence for a moment or two and then applaud her memory. He recalled her as a “very special lady.”

Among her most memorable roles in Chichester were Sonya in Uncle Vanya with her husband, Laurence Olivier in 1962 and 1963; Katharina in The Taming of the Shrew opposite Anthony Hopkins in 1972; as Edith Cavell in Cavell in 1982; Lady Wishfort in The Way of the World (with Maggie Smith) in 1984; and the title role in Saint Joan in 1963. 50 years later, she performed an extract from Saint Joan for the National Theatre’s 50th anniversary gala in 2013.