Dame Joanna Lumley headlines East Sussex charity event

Dame Joanna Lumley will be supporting the disability charity, the Orpheus Centre for a gala evening of entertainment and al fresco dining at the stunning Folkington Manor in Polegate.

Dame Joanna Lumley to head East Sussex charity event

Actor, presenter, author and activist Dame Joanna Lumley will be the special guest at the Orpheus Gala and Picnic on Saturday 15th July, when she is joined by lyricist and composer Sir Richard Stilgoe for a fun and enlightening conversation about her 'absolutely fabulous' career!

The evening's entertainment will also include performances by the Orpheus students, a raffle and auction with some spectacular prizes.

The Orpheus Centre is a college and charity for young disabled people who all have a love of the arts. It is through music, dance, drama and visual art that the students can develop their creative talents alongside learning essential life skills such as money management, meal planning and living as independently as possible. There are currently 64 students at the college with 21 living on site. Orpheus provides learning, care and employment opportunities in its unique setting of Sir Richard Stilgoe's former home in Godstone, Surrey.

As well as the entertainment, guests can enjoy a picnic on the lawn of the beautiful Folkington Manor. Bring your own and buffet tickets are available.