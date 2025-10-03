Dame Patricia Routledge - "irreplaceable, inimitable and unforgettable”

Chichester Festival Theatre has lauded a “supreme actress” with the death of Dame Patricia Routledge at the age of 96.

Dame Patricia enjoyed a long association with the CFT of which she was hugely proud.

CFT artistic and executive directors Justin Audibert and Kathy Bourne said: “‘If Chichester Festival Theatre is particularly renowned as a stage for great actors and great performances, Dame Patricia Routledge DBE was the embodiment of that principle. She was not only a national treasure, she was a Chichester treasure too – a stalwart supporter of the city and community, and of the Festival Theatre whose stage she graced for five decades. As Patron of Chichester Festival Youth Theatre, and President of our fundraising appeal to build our new third space The Nest, she was also enthusiastically involved in the plans for its future.

“Patricia Routledge was a supreme actress. Her talents were particularly associated with comedy, though her range was far greater than that. The first of her memorable leading roles at the Festival Theatre was in 1969, opposite Alastair Sim in The Magistrate – a huge hit which transferred to the West End, as did their 1973 reunion in Dandy Dick. From Emilia in Othello to Mrs Malaprop in The Rivals, and Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest to performing for HM Queen Elizabeth II in 2017 and her last public performance here, discussing her life in musical theatre in Facing the Music in February 2020, Patricia never gave less than her all.

“She is irreplaceable, inimitable and unforgettable.”