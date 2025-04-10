Dame Vera Lynn Memorial memorial moves a step closer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers of a proposed national memorial to Forces’ Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn – for many years a Sussex resident – are eyeing up a possible location as the project reaches “a critical stage.”

The Dame Vera Lynn Memorial Statue Fund has been in initial discussions with Dover District Council regarding a site on the Marine Parade, overlooking the sea and next to the famous White Cliffs. They stress the site would be subject to all necessary checks and approvals including approval from the council’s cabinet and any planning permission. But it would certainly be the right place.

Susan Fleet, a dear friend of Dame Vera's for nearly 50 years, said: “The iconic location was deeply embedded in Dame Vera’s heart and fits perfectly with the symbolism of her life, her music and the age in which her career flourished. Subject to the funds being in place, it is hoped the unveiling will take place this summer.”

Virginia Lewis-Jones, Dame Vera’s daughter, said: “My mother would be delighted that her memorial be sited in Dover because of the significance to her ‘boys’ during the Second World War. The White Cliffs were the last bit of Britain they saw as they left to fight for our country – and the first thing they saw on their return.”

The Dame Vera Lynn Memorial Statue Fund expects the memorial to Dame Vera to cost £1.5m.

Susan added: “The late Sir David Amess MP first initiated the memorial statue project for Dame Vera Lynn, which has been in progress for four years. It was created by renowned sculptor Paul Day, whose other work includes the Battle of Britain Memorial on the Embankment.

“The work on the Forces’ Sweetheart memorial is at a critical stage. It is currently in the Czech Republic awaiting final assembly and bronzing, but it still needs £350,000 to reach completion. The British public has been supportive in the past, but a final push is needed to move the project across the finishing line. It is poignant that the memorial will be unveiled close to VE-Day and five years after Dame Vera passed away at the age of 103.

“Dame Vera is known worldwide and will always be remembered for her vital work during the WW2 and her outstanding charitable contribution in the intervening years. It is hoped that the public who loved Dame Vera’s music or are connected to her charity work will be prepared to donate £1 or whatever they can afford. To donate, please visit www.dameveralynnmemorialstatue.co.uk or cheques/cash to Mr Graham Robinson, Dormers, Main Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight, PO30 4AJ.”

Susan recalls: “I first met Dame Vera in 1976 and we became friends and I became her PA for the last decade or maybe 15 years of her life and since then I've been very involved in her legacy. When she passed away I did a lot of TV interviews and after that I had a number of telephone calls coming through asking me if I would give a talk about her life. I would never consider myself a speaker but I accepted and it has grown. I have done talks in the House of Commons and for the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust and in Birmingham, Cardiff and London.”

Susan, who lives in Burgess Hill, carries the fondest memories of Dame Vera who lived in Ditchling for many years: “She was so humble. She never forgot her roots. She never forgot where she came from. She was kind and she was funny and she was unbelievably gifted. It was not just the beautiful singing voice; it was the fact that you could hear every word she sang. And she used to say ‘Please encourage people to sing these songs because in doing so we remember the boys and the sacrifices made.’ It was never about her.”