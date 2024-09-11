Dancing shoes at the ready – Horley care home hosts its own carnival

Residents at a care home in Horley had their dancing shoes on for a special celebration.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care UK’s Amherst House, on Lodge Road, hosted its very own version of Notting Hill Carnival, complete with Caribbean-inspired food and live music from Christian Beck.

Notting Hill Carnival, Europe’s largest carnival, is an annual celebration of Caribbean culture held in London in late August. In true Notting Hill Carnival style, residents wore brightly coloured costumes and headpieces which they had created themselves in preparation for the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The residents also enjoyed traditional Caribbean food including coconut and pineapple cake alongside some homemade Rum Punch, all prepared by the home’s Head Chef.

Residents at Amherst House enjoy the celebrations

Cristina Cristea, General Manager at Amherst House, said: “Our Notting Hill Carnival inspired event was a great success, and we loved hosting our very own street party.

“It was wonderful to celebrate the culture of the Caribbean and see everyone enjoying food and entertainment inspired by the world-famous carnival. Here at Amherst House, we love to organise fun and exciting activities to encourage residents to get up and active, and of course dancing is great exercise as well as being great fun.

“Hosting a carnival inspired event also inspired everyone to learn about and engage with a culture different to their own. I’d like to say a big thank you to the team, who worked tirelessly to organise a real Notting Hill-style celebration. It was a fantastic day for all involved.”