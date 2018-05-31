Danes are shown what Sussex has to offer

Hailsham Rotary Club members showed off the delights of East Sussex when they hosted a visit of 14 Danes who are members of their sister club in Haderslev.

A long and leisurely lunch in a quintessentially English pub, The White Dog in Ewhurst Green then followed.

There was then a visit to Bodiam Castle with a guide explain about the history and countryside of the county.

The guests also enjoyed a reception at Arlington Village Hall with live music.

The group were also given a tour of Hastings old town by Hailsham Rotarian, Robin White.