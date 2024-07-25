Dangerous bacteria found in lake at West Sussex beauty spot - 'Keep dogs out of the water'

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 25th Jul 2024, 12:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Dog owners have been warned to keep their pets out of the water at a lake in West Sussex after dangerous bacteria was found.

Arun District Council has temporarily closed the Mewsbrook Park lake in Littlehampton.

“Unfortunately, we have been recording consistently high levels of E.coli and Enterococci at the lake,” a council statement on social media read.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The results mean that recreational activity on the lake cannot take place. The relevant users have been advised.

“We are working to determine the source of these high levels of bacteria, but it is very likely something outside of our control.

“Please keep dogs out of the water.”

This update, posted on Wednesday afternoon (July 24), came after the council said earlier this week that the lake ‘cannot be used for boating’ until further notice ‘due to poor water quality’.

Dogs should be kept on a lead if taken near the lake, the council said.

Mewsbrook Park in Littlehampton. Photo: Arun District CouncilMewsbrook Park in Littlehampton. Photo: Arun District Council
Mewsbrook Park in Littlehampton. Photo: Arun District Council

What is E.coli and Enterococci?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Escherichia coli (E. coli) and Intestinal Enterococci (IE) are two types of bacteria found in human and animal poo and, if ingested, cause severe tummy upsets (southwestwater.co.uk/).

An explainer on this website reads: “Concentrations of these bacteria are used to classify a bathing water. Their presence indicates that there is faecal matter in the water, whether human or animal, and the higher their levels, the greater the risk is to bathers’ health. The bathing water classifications are based on the analysis of samples taken over a four-year period.

“The bacteria can find themselves in the water for different reasons: sewage spills; road drainage; run off from areas that host agricultural livestock; and from wildlife and birds that live in and around the water.”

Related topics:Arun District CouncilDogs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.