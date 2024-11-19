Darch's Wood - a beautiful oasis of nature in Cross In Hand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darch's Wood in Cross in Hand is best known to dog walkers, keen environmentalists and local people wanting to get away from the hustle and bustle of Heathfield nearby.

It's a surprisingly wild piece of woodland with streams that plunge over waterfalls and pour into an ornamental lake with a pretty and distinctive Monet style arched bridge - out of keeping with its slightly echoey surroundings and tall trees which give it a medieaval 'hunting forest' feel. There are excellently maintained paths that lead downhill alongside the deep-set ghylls and stretch over well-maintained plank bridges. Experts tell us some ghyll woodlands, including this one, may date back to the Ice Age. They are rare, isolated and enclosed with a unique microclimate which is damp and humid with less frost than surrounding woodlands. And Darch's Wood is home to a variety of moisture-loving plant species including ferns, mosses and liverworts, Steep sides have helped keep it relatively undisturbed by human activity. In fact, the only visible human activity to have taken place in Darch's would have been that of Roman ironmasters who founded a bloomery in its depths. Remains have been excavated.

Originally part of the 70-acre Heatherden Estate, the wood extended for 40 acres and its maintenance was proving to be a burden to Mrs Margaret May Darch after her husband's death. It was suggested that the Cross in Hand Amenities Society might accept ownership, which it was pleased to do in 1976. However the Society found it had been poorly maintained with fences needing repair, bridges in a dangerous state, paths overgrown and what had once been a pond, now a swamp.

The Society's first task was to repair fences and put in drainage. Members were helped by volunteers and labour provided by a Government Community Porgramme for the long-term unemployed.

Darch's Wood

By 1987 most of the restoration works were complete and the pond recovered from its swampy predecessor with help from the Rivers Authority. But in autumn that year it suffered almost complete destruction from the hurricane which destroyed about 80 percent of standing trees. While people were advised not to visit the wood, a Parish Councill grant enabled the Society to employ contractors to clear away storm-damaged timber.

The amount of money needed for its survival and repair was beyond the means of the Society as replanting required 9000 trees to be planted. With the consent of the Charity Commissioners, the Society provided a legally acceptable scheme whereby the Parish Council accepted Custodian Trusteeship. Responsibility for maintenance of the wood still remains with the management committee of the Society.

The ornamental bridge was installed in 1993. Mrs Darch died at the age of 102 in 1994 Former Parish Council chair Peter Newnham commissioned a management plan for the wood which was prepared by experts from Plumpton Agricultural College in 1998, although very little was ultimately achieved. By 2010 the wood was in a poor state despite the Parish Council's efforts and it was agreed that action was needed. The council commissioned a survey from English Woodland Services, a report was published and the Society prepared a five-year plan in 2012.

A stretch of the public footpath was laid using road planings, thanks to a couple of volunteers and a dog! Over the next two years the Society acquired planings from the A267 resurfacing to rebuild the main paths. In 2016 a long-needed work programme started clearing the rampant rhododendron and cherry laurel invasions. First area tackled was the valley between St Bartholomew's Church and the pond. Clearing the rhododendron there took a week for three men with power tools and an old brick bridge was subsequently revealed.

Darch's Wood

Work to improve the pond began in February 2017 with great care taken for the wellbeing of the resident duck and all of the fish which were cared for in temporary tanks during the work.

Clearing the rhododendrons and cherry laurel continues most weekends throughout the year with teams of volunteers manning diggers and chainsaws.; Their work has revealed areas of the wood which had been impenetrable including a 17-foot waterfall where a stream emerges from beneath the surface of the A267 and joins the main waterway heading through the woodland.

There's a huge variety of wildlife in Darch's Wood including, this year for the first time, a pair of buzzards nesting. Trees have been planted and species include field maple, hazel, aspen, hawthorn, dogwood, downy birch, goat willow, aspen and bird cherry. Despite recent dry springs, saplings have done well with a survival rate of more than 95%. The future of Darch's Wood biodiversity and resilience in the face of climate change, has taken a positive step forward.

Most important of all, it is a beautiful place to visit - with dog or not. In Spring go for bluebells or now go for late Autumn colour. There are plenty of tough log seats around and children love it, particularly the area near the pond where they can get nice and muddy. But do keep an eye on them. You'll also need sturdy boots if the rain persists!