Darvell Bruderhof buys Pestalozzi Village site

The former Pestalozzi Village site in Sedlescombe has been purchased with a vision to create a new residential school.

The Darvell Bruderhof, a Christian community group who lives in Robertsbridge has confirmed that they have managed to acquire the site of the old Pestalozzi Village in Sedlescombe. PGL purchased the site in 2019 and had hoped to turn it into an activity centre but ran into planning difficulties.

The well-known site was used for educational and residential purposes for over 60 years, and that is what the Darvell community wants to restore at the location. They plan to develop the site into a senior school with boarding for children aged 14-18, both from the community and from the wider area.

Hardy Boller, head teacher of the Darvell school in Robertsbridge said: “The site is ideal for our purposes of creating a senior school connected with our school here. There are lots of great buildings and a really beautiful property. It will be fantastic to carry on the educational legacy of Pestalozzi there. We have a lot of interest from parents in the locality wanting to send their children to our school right now, so this expansion is important for the future.”

The former Pestalozzi Village site

The site will be developed slowly and sensitively using the planning permission that already exists on the site.

Jonathan Vine-Hall who chairs the Sedlescombe Parish Council, said: “We look forward very much to welcoming the Darvell School and community to the village and to the site. A lot of residents have been concerned about the future of the site so this is great news.”