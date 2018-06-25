Date of 2019 Lewes Moyleman marathon announced

The organisers of the Moyleman marathon have announced the date of next year’s event.

The off-road Lewes fixture, which will then be in its fifth year, will take place on March 17 – St Patrick’s Day.

Race director Duncan Rawson said: “This year’s event was a real toughie given the conditions, so we will be welcoming back any who had to defer their place and hopefully a mix of familiar faces and new runners alike.

“We want as many people as possible to enjoy the unique course that we offer but spaces will as ever be limited, since this is not a mass participation event. The hill climbs and the off-road course make this one of the toughest marathons around.”

The Moyleman marathon was trialled in 2014 with a handful of runners before the first event took place in 2015; it is named in memory of runner Chris Moyle and any surplus money raised goes to charities supported by his family.

Registration for the 2019 Moyleman will open in October on the marathon’s website – themoyleman.com