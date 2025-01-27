Dave Ellis & Boo Howard combine for Eastbourne gig
Spokesman Nick Cant said: “Dave Ellis left Liverpool and headed to London with his guitar at the tender age of 18. He was soon headlining at major venues, getting rave reviews for his extraordinary guitar playing, duetting with Gordon Giltrap and touring with his hero Bert Jansch. Melody Maker listed him as one of the six best guitarists in the world.
“With the release of his solo album, radio and TV beckoned and after a spot on the Old Grey Whistle Test, Dave decided to form The Dave Ellis Band. Boo joined as the bass player and soon became the main singer. The pair became a solid partnership renowned for their unusual blend of powerful songwriting, exquisite guitar playing and beautiful harmonies.
“With regular appearances at festivals and folk clubs, Dave & Boo are now an integral part of the British acoustic folk scene and firm favourites with audiences up and down the land.”
Dave & Boo’s latest album Time (2022) received a five-star review in Rock n Reel.
Nick added: “All welcome. We present a wide range of professional folk singers and players as well as floor spots for visiting musicians.”
Residents are Nick Westcott, Nick Cant and Christine Halpin.
