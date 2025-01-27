Dave Ellis & Boo Howard combine for Eastbourne gig

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dave Ellis & Boo Howard are the guests on Wednesday, February 5 Upstairs at the Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, BN21 1HH (£8 cash, pay on the door, doors 7.30pm, start 8pm).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “Dave Ellis left Liverpool and headed to London with his guitar at the tender age of 18. He was soon headlining at major venues, getting rave reviews for his extraordinary guitar playing, duetting with Gordon Giltrap and touring with his hero Bert Jansch. Melody Maker listed him as one of the six best guitarists in the world.

“With the release of his solo album, radio and TV beckoned and after a spot on the Old Grey Whistle Test, Dave decided to form The Dave Ellis Band. Boo joined as the bass player and soon became the main singer. The pair became a solid partnership renowned for their unusual blend of powerful songwriting, exquisite guitar playing and beautiful harmonies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With regular appearances at festivals and folk clubs, Dave & Boo are now an integral part of the British acoustic folk scene and firm favourites with audiences up and down the land.”

Dave & Boo’s latest album Time (2022) received a five-star review in Rock n Reel.

Nick added: “All welcome. We present a wide range of professional folk singers and players as well as floor spots for visiting musicians.”

Residents are Nick Westcott, Nick Cant and Christine Halpin.